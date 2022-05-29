Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Winmark by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,855,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Winmark by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $195.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.79. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $183.93 and a 1-year high of $277.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.66.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 124.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total value of $351,630.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WINA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

