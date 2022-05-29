Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CTXR opened at $0.93 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.