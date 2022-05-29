Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $244,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock worth $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.87%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.