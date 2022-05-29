BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 136,769 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 136,769 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.14% of IAMGOLD worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 47.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,206 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

NYSE IAG opened at $2.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.