Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 11,696 HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,040 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.95. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HTBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

