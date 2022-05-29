BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Pentair by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pentair by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

