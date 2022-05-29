Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $23.87 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $220,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,900. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

