BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after buying an additional 1,733,530 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,613.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,183,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after buying an additional 1,114,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,528,000 after purchasing an additional 841,868 shares in the last quarter.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.