BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,007,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,020,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,871,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. CL King lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $89.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.46 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

