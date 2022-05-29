Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

