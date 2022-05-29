BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,835 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after purchasing an additional 890,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1,133.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 750,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 689,828 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWM opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

