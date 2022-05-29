Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $117.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.
MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Medtronic (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
