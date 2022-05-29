Citigroup Lowers Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target to $117.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MDT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.64.

MDT opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

