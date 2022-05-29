BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 69,510 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 69,510 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 51,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total value of $391,967.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,393.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $5.76 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 target price on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

