BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.35 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,426,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $219.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.10.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.33.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

