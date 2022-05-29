Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,431,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,628,000 after buying an additional 1,016,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $31,505,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 537,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,865,000 after buying an additional 452,465 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,621,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,049,000 after buying an additional 371,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

NYSE:WTRG opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.03 and a 52 week high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.