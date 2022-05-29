BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 893 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,946,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,842,000 after acquiring an additional 242,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,870,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,904,000 after acquiring an additional 514,803 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,151,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,258,000 after acquiring an additional 469,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 45,608.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,093,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,854 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Donna A. Harman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $159.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

