BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.28 Million Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,870 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INDB opened at $83.55 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $93.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.35.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.23. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

