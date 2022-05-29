BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FICO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $410.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

