BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,081 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,705 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,991,000 after acquiring an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 85,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $39.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $273,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

