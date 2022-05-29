Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Cowen

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Cowen from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.88. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,932,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

