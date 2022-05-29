BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $87.79 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $100.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

