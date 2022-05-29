Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Wingstop worth $50,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Wingstop by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 641.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WING shares. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,429 shares of company stock valued at $330,888 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

WING opened at $78.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $187.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

