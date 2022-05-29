Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $48.97 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,593,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,425 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $48,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 89,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $18.36 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.92%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

