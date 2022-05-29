Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 58,179 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $50,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 347.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 425.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on US Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $33.21 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pietro Satriano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 594,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,803,319.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

