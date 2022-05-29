DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stake Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.61% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 95.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 56.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 41.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.50 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXPE. StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

