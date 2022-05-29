Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Helios Technologies worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Helios Technologies by 46.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Helios Technologies by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Shares of HLIO opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $114.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.14.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.