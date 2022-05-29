Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 782.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STEP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,280,000 after buying an additional 160,177 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after buying an additional 122,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.77. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.83.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on StepStone Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About StepStone Group (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.