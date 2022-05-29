Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 880 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SGRY opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 8,677 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $427,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,597 shares of company stock valued at $6,732,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

