SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SJW Group worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SJW Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SJW Group by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SJW Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.24%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

