Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.51% of Tredegar worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lifted its stake in Tredegar by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 185,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tredegar by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tredegar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $413.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Tredegar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.74%.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

