Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $2,314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail stock opened at $65.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.90 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 22.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

