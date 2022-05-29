Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,333 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 375,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,386,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on AIMC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

