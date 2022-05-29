Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 1,740.7% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 389,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 368,742 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 20.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

