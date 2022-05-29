Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,312 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cato were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CATO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cato by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Cato in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cato by 66.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cato during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cato by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $13.21 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Cato ( NYSE:CATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CATO. TheStreet raised shares of Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cato in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

