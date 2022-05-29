Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 227.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,624,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,293,000 after buying an additional 934,167 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 87.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 270,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 126,187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $58.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

