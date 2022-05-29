Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,534 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,534 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 145,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NYSE STAG opened at $33.28 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.31%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,750 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

