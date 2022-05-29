Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Splunk by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Splunk by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Splunk by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day moving average of $120.94. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.54.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

