Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,742 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.67% of Cooper-Standard worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 34,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $5.65 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

In other Cooper-Standard news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards purchased 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $200,146.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,650 shares of company stock valued at $611,514 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

