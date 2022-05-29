Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 252.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $72.81 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.47 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $132,362.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,705 shares of company stock worth $6,290,706 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

