Comparing DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) & FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FactSet Research Systems and DoubleVerify, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 4 5 3 0 1.92 DoubleVerify 0 2 10 0 2.83

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $436.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.45%. DoubleVerify has a consensus target price of $34.27, suggesting a potential upside of 49.01%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and DoubleVerify’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.15% 42.88% 20.62% DoubleVerify 7.80% 5.63% 5.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and DoubleVerify’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.24 $399.59 million $10.88 35.66 DoubleVerify $332.74 million 11.30 $29.31 million $0.17 135.29

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. FactSet Research Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleVerify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats DoubleVerify on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. The company's solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. Its solutions also comprise DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. The company's software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, connected TV, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

