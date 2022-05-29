LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,151,000 after buying an additional 52,996 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,619,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $4,179,221.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,029 shares of company stock worth $9,035,766. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.03 and a 52 week high of $220.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

