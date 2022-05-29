TheStreet Downgrades Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monroe Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monroe Capital (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.