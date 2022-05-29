REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on REX. Truist Financial lowered their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised REX American Resources from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of REX opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. REX American Resources has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.17.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

