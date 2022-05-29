Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.45.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $116.50 million, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,510.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. NanoDimension Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,491,000. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 3,451,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,328,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

