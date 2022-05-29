BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ichor were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $58.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $887.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

