BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires New Position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POLY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $887,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $607,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $31,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POLY stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. Plantronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 212.42% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

