Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vector Group alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $33,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Vector Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.