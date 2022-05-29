BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 24,579 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 1,673.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HSBC were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HSBC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after acquiring an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.92) to GBX 590 ($7.42) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.48) to GBX 525 ($6.61) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.80) to GBX 550 ($6.92) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.91) to GBX 560 ($7.05) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.43.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

