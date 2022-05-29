BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $830,000 Stock Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,032 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Varex Imaging worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Varex Imaging by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ VREX opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $911.42 million, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.91. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $32.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $214.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.49%. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

