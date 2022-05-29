BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $814,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.08% of Wabash National worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $754.13 million, a P/E ratio of 80.95 and a beta of 1.49. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. TheStreet lowered Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

